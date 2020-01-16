THE Wonthaggi tennis courts have received maintenance works of epic proportions.
Wonthaggi Tennis Club president Russell Cargill says after years of campaigning for upgrades, Bass Coast Shire has provided the funding required.
“The works will include five courts being overhauled with synthetic grass surfacing, new LED lighting, new drainage system and a multipurpose community court that can be used as cricket nets or for open play,” Russell said.
The multi-purpose training area will include five cricket training pitches that can create a large all-weather training area suitable for soccer, cricket and other sports.
Russell believes the upgrades will help boost club membership.
“We’re hovering around 90 members at the moment, but with the new courts and some new casual games, we’re hoping to get that up,” he said.
Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve is highly valued by the community.
“It is a major recreation hub for the shire and supports the objectives of council’s Active Bass Coast Plan – a 10-year plan that sets the vision for the provision of open space, recreation facilities and services across the municipality,” Cr Tessari said.
Russell says the works will allow courts to better handle wet weather.
“The new courts will be half a metre higher than the old ones with a new drainage system, we’ll be able to play though most of winter,” Russell said.
But that’s not the only thing the club is adding to their calendar.
Coming in February, the club will be hosting ‘Get your Racquet On’ open court sessions, a new initiative by Tennis Australia.
“It’s basically the tennis version of barefoot bowls, with casual games and a meal after,” Russell said.
“Though we do encourage shoes with the games on the two existing hard courts. There’s a variety of games that suit all abilities,” he said.
The works are set for completion in mid-March.
“We had some delays, with further works required stabilising the courts, but we’re set for completion in just a few months,” Russell said.
Russell said the usual night tennis will commence once the courts are completed.
This $1.7 million project represents a significant investment in recreation and is being funded through Bass Coast Shire Council’s Asset Renewal Program, supported by $180,000 from Sport and Recreation Victoria.
New courts will be ace
