ALEX Welsh has returned to racing in great form, taking out the first two time-trials (TT) at Mount Helen for the Road Nationals in Ballarat and the road race win, earning his ninth Australian title.
His time for the 24km course was 51:07, seven minutes ahead of second-placed Michael Taylor.
“I felt great leading into the TT, the course was really hard with a lot of hills and technical sections, so I raced with a plan and managed to execute that so I’m happy,” Alex said.
After returning from a number of podiums in the European handcycling racing season in September, Alex took a three-week break. And later in the year relocated to his new home on the Sunshine Coast.
“The move to the Sunshine Coast has been great and my training has been really good for the last few weeks leading into nationals,” he said.
“It’s always hard this time of year with Christmas and the holidays but doing well at this round has made it all worthwhile.
“There’s still some things I’m working to further improve on, but that will happen with more time on the bike and in the gym,” Alex said.
The race highlighted Cycling Australia’s recent initiative of including all abilities.
“It was also nice to see the event expand a new class for cyclists with an intellectual impairment. Inclusive Sports Training athletes looked great out on course!” He said.
Alex extended a big thank you to his family and supporters.
“I’d like to thank my girlfriend Katie, my Dad Jim and step mum Vicki for coming up from Korumburra to support me, the team at Push Mobility, the VIS, my friends and everyone who follows along on my journey,” Alex said.
Ninth Aussie title for Welsh
