WONTHAGGI’S John Lindsay has received an Order of Australia Medal for his service to the local community, including serving on several boards and committees, as well as teaching at the Wonthaggi Technical School.
And his more than two decades at the school in building studies means many former students still refer to him as ‘Mr Lindsay’ when they see him in the street.
John has a long list of committee positions and other titles with organisations, including the Wonthaggi Miners’ Dispensary, Rose Lodge, Freemasonry Victoria, Melbourne Legacy, Wonthaggi Rovers, and others.
John became a member of the Miners’ Dispensary after starting work at the local mines at 16.
“I think if you live in a community, then you should contribute to it,” he says at his home, that he built himself, in Wonthaggi.
“There are some students, and the mayor in particular, who still calls me Mr Lindsay.”
John joined the Wonthaggi Rovers Football Club in 1970 and was secretary/treasurer for 14 years, and is recognised as a life member.
Although he didn’t play footy, his boys did.
“If they’re involved, you’re involved. And now my grandsons are playing.”
When John first joined Rose Lodge, it was a 30-bed facility.
“By the time I resigned, it was 98,” said the former board member, vice-president, and chairman – building and maintenance committee. He’s a life member and a lodge wing is named in his honour.
“It’s a very friendly town,” John says of Wonthaggi, “I believe if you move to a town and you want to meet people, you’ve got to join a club of some sort.
“You play golf or bowls, etc., and you meet people with a common interest.”
In May, he will clock up 70 years’ membership with Freemasonry Victoria.
John was also a community member on the Community Cooperative Building Society in the 1970s, a former board member and tournament secretary at the Wonthaggi Bowls Club, and was recognised as the Rotary Club Citizen of the Year in 2009.
Fast facts
• Life member with Rose Lodge and Wonthaggi Rovers
• Wonthaggi Miners’ Dispensary member since 1945
• Rotary Club Citizen of the Year in 2009