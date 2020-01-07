The Inverloch bowling club held the second Parks Memorial mixed fours tournament on Sunday, December 29.
A full house this year, with 28 teams from, Wonthaggi, Foster, Korumburra, Phillip Island, Heathmont, Kyabram, Churchill, Meeniyan, Drouin, San Remo, Corinella, Leongatha, Atherton Tablelands, Essendon and of course Inverloch.
The bowlers were given morning tea, then a brief introduction to the players, of how this event came about, given by their son Wayne.
Once on the greens, two games of 10 ends before lunch and two games of 10 ends after, while music was playing in the background.
At the lunch break 7 teams had won the first 2 games – Wonthaggi team (Kellow) +21 shots up, with San Remo team (Dennis) +17 shots up with Essendon team (garden) in hot pursuit with +10 shots up.
After lunch, all teams changed greens to battle it out to find an overall winner.
At the end of the day the best overall game (excluding place getters) sharing $200, was local team of Martin Hannaford, Francene Smethhurst, Michael Raman and Diane Bateman,
Third place went to Kellow team of Arfa and Judy Moule, Paul Davis and Julie Kellow, with 6 points +17 shots up and taking home $300 prize money.
Second place went to Gabb team of Courtney Gabb, Chas Buccilli, Maureen Taylor and Gary Hardy with 8 points +29 shots up, dividing the team prize of $500.
The standout garden team, of Frank and Bernadette Garden (Essendon) and locals Wayne and Janis Parks, came out on top against a quality field, winning all four games – 8 points +41 shots up – each receiving $250.
A pleasant fun day was had by all, there was plenty of colour on the greens, camaraderie and laughter and the occasional small dance moves to the music, while waiting to bowl.
It was pointed out to the organisers that Chas Buccilli – one of the placegetters and long-time member of the club, happened to play his first game of pennant with Ted Parks.
The Parks family would like to thank the volunteer club members, who prepared the grounds, manned the bar, provided morning and afternoon tea, organised the raffle and flower arrangement, all helping cater for the 112 players.
Both Ted and Mavis would be very proud of how the club has grown in recent years, a credit to all its members.
Parks Memorial fours – a huge success
