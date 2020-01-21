• A Grade, Division 1
A THUNDEROUS 184 by Leongatha’s Sahan Perera has set Town on track against rivals Korumburra.
Perera finished the 75 overs not out, with 19 fours and two sixes to set the locals towards a total of 6/344.
Conditions were great for cricket and with weather improving throughout the afternoon, Korumburra just couldn’t find an answer to Perera’s power.
Korumburra youngster Jacob Whiteside was amongst the most efficient bowlers, he managed 2/20 off his 12 overs.
Korumburra will return to Scorpion Park next week with a mountain of runs to climb.
Tight clash at Inverloch
The inaugural ladies day event, raising funds for breast cancer awareness, also saw a tight clash between the locals and Nerrena at Inverloch.
David Newman batted well, making his way to 50. He started well with fellow opener captain Lewis Rankin, but once Lewie lost his wicket, Nerrena took control.
On the turf, Nerrena bowled well and with many maidens, the visiting side had a good spread of bowling skill.
Josh Trease paced his way to 2/25 with nine maidens from his 21 overs and Jack Collins took 1/26 off his nine overs.
Later Tim Wightman proved to be the difference with the ball. He claimed three wickets off his 16 overs including six maidens.
Inverloch finished with a total of 136 from 74 overs and will return to the turf next week.
The ladies day event, organised by Jackie Newman, also saw pink stumps used on the pitch.
The event focused on raising funds for the Jane McGrath Foundation, and awareness for breast cancer.
Chase awaits Phillip Island
Wonthaggi Club has batted out a determined 72 overs to set the total of 248 runs.
Now Phillip Island will need to bring good form to chase down this total.
Making 45 on his second round back, Sam Huitema has shown great signs of form returning from the UK.
Huitema opened and teamed well with club young gun Koby Brann, the pair looked on track to make a 100-run partnership before Zach Brown was introduced to the bowling attack.
Brown’s manipulated pace didn’t allow the comfortable openers to steady. He claimed Brann LBW and Huitema with a catch to Eli Richards.
Ryan Thomas found his eye at the crease. He made third high score of 43 until Charith Keerthisinghe came on to bowl.
Keerthisinghe continued his form of the past two months, bowling a hefty 27 overs, he finished 4/72.
Phillip Island will return to bat next weekend on the Wonthaggi turf.
Middlemen carry Glen Alvie
Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak made the decision to send in Glen Alvie into bat on their home turf.
Although things started well, a resurgence from middle order batsmen saw the visitors build a defendable score.
Glen Alvie finished all out for 190. Openers Rohan Slade 18 and Ben McRae 16 lost their wickets fairly early while the middle order batsmen averaged above 30 runs to set Glen Alvie towards a defendable score.
OMK all-rounder Ryan Williams took up the ball. He managed a creditable 6/44 and held on to set his side on for a reachable chase next week.