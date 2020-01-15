THE men’s champion of champion singles was played at Inverloch Bowling Club on Saturday and Sunday, January 4 and 5.
This involved the best player representing each of 14 South Gippsland Bowls Division clubs playing in a knockout competition to determine who goes on to the Strzelecki regional final on Sunday, February 16.
Day one was played in mild but windy conditions with Wayne Parks (Inverloch), Brian Edwards (Corinella), John Hall (Leongatha) and Arthur Newsome (Tarwin Lower) advancing to day two.
Day two began with showers but cleared to calm bowling conditions.
A large gallery of spectators were treated to some great draw bowling in the semis with Wayne defeating Brian 25/21 and after a 3.5 hour marathon, Arthur defeating John in a come from behind result 25/24.
The final saw Wayne taking out the title against Arthur 25/17 in an entertaining match.
We wish Wayne good luck in the regional final.
A big thank you to Inverloch Bowling Club for their hospitality and to the markers and umpires who volunteered their time.
The women’s champion singles, also held at Inverloch last week, saw club champions from 15 of the 16 South Gippsland clubs competing.
There were many familiar faces plus some new ones in the mix for the spectators to enjoy. The morning of day one saw some good battles where the scores weren’t any indication of the determination displayed.
The quarter finals were also hard fought with Fish Creek’s Nics McKenzie going through to the first semi-final after putting out last season’s winner, Inverloch’s Janis Parks.
San Remo’s Robyn Dennis would compete in the second semi-final against Mirboo North’s Ann Plowman.
Day two the spectators were treated to two “ripper” matches with Nics getting off to a fast start only to have Janis make a gritty comeback with the final score being 26/23 to Nics.
Ann also started well against Robyn with the game being in doubt until the last few ends with Robyn winning 25/18.
In the afternoon, the scores belied the level of competition displayed, however, Nics McKenzie went on to win with Robyn Dennis as a worthy runner-up.
Nics is creating a scheduling headache for the Strzelecki Board with wins in three competitions so far! We wish her well.
Again, many thanks to Inverloch members for their hard work and to the umpires, markers and board attendants and to both match committees.
Singles battle it out
