AFTER a lifetime of farming, Colin has inched closer to retirement with a clearing sale on his former Chisholm Road beef farm last Friday morning.
Colin had a considerable but not excessive collection of equipment. And all in good condition considering the farm backs on to the Harmers Haven Coastal reserve.
Coming from a large dairy farm in 1999, Colin said the 128-acre property was a step towards retirement for him and wife Lorraine.
“We bought here 20 years ago and have ran around 100 head of cattle,” Colin said.
“We’re getting a little older now, so we’ve moved closer into town,” he said.
Colin was proud the property was sold to local couple Jarrod and Kate Donohue.
“We’re excited to settle in, the property presents a nice balance between the convenience of Wonthaggi and medium size farming potential,” Jarrod said.
Jarrod said he will continue running beef cattle while expanding his business Gippsland Cranes and Cartage.
The couple were also discussing the farm’s symbolic Land Rover that had been traded with Colin upon his purchase in 1999.
“When I bought the property, I had a little Subaru ute, the previous owner asked me if I wanted to swap and I’ve had the Land Rover ever since,” Colin said.
Selling many items to the highest bidders, Colin considered the money would likely go towards future travels.
Colin says that the move into Wonthaggi might mean time for taking his caravan out.
“It’s sat in the shed for the last four years, hopefully this year we’ll get a chance to take it out,” Colin said.
Smaller, greener pastures for the Peters
