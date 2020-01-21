A VERY easy hour’s drive to the South Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne, this spectacular property offers the flexibility of owning the perfect weekender or a permanent residence, while you commute back to work.
Set amid immaculate gardens and surrounded by farmland, this unique residence sits on a sprawling 1441m² (approx.) allotment at 270 Trew Road, Woolamai.
The home’s attention to detail is impeccable, and only an inspection will reveal the quality of this home.
The spacious open plan living and dining area are stunning, with exposed beams, spotted gum flooring and a roaring open fire, which adds plenty of warmth and ambience.
You will enjoy the views from the central modern kitchen, with stone bench tops and pressed metal splash back all completing this light filled space.
Upstairs, sits an over-sized master bedroom and ensuite that take in the spectacular views.
The two further bedrooms are generously sized, have ample storage, and a comfortable feel.
Another exceptional asset to this glorious property is a fully self-contained, upstairs apartment.
This set up offers the ideal opportunity to capitalise as a B&B for guest accommodation, however, this space has endless possibilities.
With ample parking for cars and vans, as well as the single lock-up garage.
Outdoor entertaining areas meander through the picturesque gardens and private seating areas which have been designed to capture views during varied seasons.
The ultimate in country tranquillity awaits you in this sun-drenched home – and a weekend drive for you to inspect this property masterpiece will not disappoint.
At the new price of $995,000, the sales team at PBE Wonthaggi are waiting for you call. Call 5672 1833.
Tranquil opulence with spectacular views
