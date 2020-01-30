With eight of nine players in the Victorian Under 15 side from Wonthaggi, coach Kevin Chisholm was stoked with his team’s silver effort. From left, back, Jack Slattery, Ben Robinson, Nathan Thatcher, Jack Borelli, Darby Hoskins, Dylan Shone, Hamish Scothern, Alex Dhar, Evie Dhar, Lacie Phillips and Kasey Hoskins.