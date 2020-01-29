INVERLOCH’S Anderson Inlet was home to a spectacular weekend of sailing as the wooden dinghy regatta returned for its seventh year.
The South Gippsland Yacht Club hosted a stunning showcase of Moths, Mirrors, Herons, 145s, Sabres, Skiffs and more over three days, drawing competitors from near and far, including local family teams and former national champions.
Saturday saw perfect sailing conditions for the ‘Wet Your Sails’ race, where old favourites were joined on the water by some impressive new builds and resurrected treasures.
Sunday’s first race, the Ginn Trophy race, saw 30 boats battle it out in strong winds, with local boys Pete and Matt Kiely coming in first place in their 145.
The team of Pete and Matt also took out the Regatta Race, followed by Jonathan Pulham in his Moth in second place, and Harry Cox in his Scow Moth in third.
In the Sailfish Division, Brian Carrol came in first place, while Toby Leppin won the Gwen 12 Challenge Cup.
Awards were also given out for the best presented boats in various categories, with Graeme Cox winning Best Moth Original or Restored, Reuben Kent winning Best presented Sailing Boat, Pete Kiely winning Best Dinghy in Original Condition, and John Fairfax awarded Best Overall Boat.
The action on the Inlet was complemented by a display featuring the Australian Skiff at the Inverloch Community Hub, with a range of fascinating exhibits including a skiff that once belonged to film star Errol Flynn.
Wooden dinghies delight at Inverloch
INVERLOCH’S Anderson Inlet was home to a spectacular weekend of sailing as the wooden dinghy regatta returned for its seventh year.