THIS magnificent property offers the prospective new owners the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a rural lifestyle we all dream about.
Situated opposite the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, with the ever-popular Smiths Beach nearby you will love this very livable location.
Consisting of 45.5 hectares (approx.) of undulating land with beautiful, uninterrupted rural vistas, a distant sea view and many treed areas providing complete privacy for the residence and attracting an abundance of native wildlife.
This property boasts an impressive and immaculately presented five bedroom, two bathroom residence complete with a fenced in-ground pool and patio area.
An added bonus is a separate two bedroom house with two bathrooms, living area and kitchenette which would be ideal for extra income as a holiday rental/farm stay or as accommodation for visiting family and friends.
The vendors are committed to selling this property and is being offered for sale for the first time. A once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of Phillip Island’s finest properties. Contact Mike Foenander 0408 547 677 at OBrien Real Estate.
A rare offering on Phillip Island
THIS magnificent property offers the prospective new owners the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a rural lifestyle we all dream about.