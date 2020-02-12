WONTHAGGI Secondary College student Brodie Mabilia is headed to the national junior basketball championships after winning a coveted spot in the 2020 Victoria Country under-18 men’s side.
The 16-year-old impressed selectors at the recent Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury, where he averaged 22 points a game, and is now set to make his debut on the national stage at the Australian Under-18 Junior Championships in April.
Brodie’s played for the Korumburra Basketball Association, including in their Junior Representative and Victorian Junior Basketball League teams, for the past six years, and currently trains twice a week at Wonthaggi as part of a Basketball Victoria state development program.
He’s tried out for the Vic Country team several times before, and his family are thrilled he’s “finally made it in,” with his very proud mum Michelle saying he’d been “unlucky” to have missed out in the past but “his persistence paid off”.
To get ready for the national competition, which will be held in Ballarat, Brodie will be training with the rest of his squad every Sunday, for up to six hours.
Michelle and other family members will be courtside for all the action at the weeklong tournament, and they’re excited to see Brodie push his talents to new heights.
Also a keen footy player, using his height in centre half forward and centre half back for Wonthaggi Power and Gippsland Power; for now, the Year 11 student is just enjoying playing and “seeing where it takes him,” Michelle said.
But other local basketball stars like Phillip Island’s Patrick Ryan, who’s played at international level, gave him plenty to aspire to, she said.
Brodie’s bound for nationals
