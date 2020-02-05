AFTER a severe weather warning and threatening storms led to day one of the Victorian Longboard Titles being called off, competitors took to the water at Woolamai Beach, in tricky 2-3 foot conditions on day two of the event.
Throughout the morning, as a result of the unfavourable weather on offer for the first day of competition, competition was held over two banks to make up for lost time.
Standout performer throughout the day was Ben Considine (Barwon Heads), posting one of the highest combined heat totals of the day (18.13 out of a possible 20) and taking out the Open Men Longboards division.
“The waves turned out to be quite fun throughout the day,” said Considine.
“I was lucky to get a few lefts throughout the final and I’m stoked to walk away with the win,” he added.
Emma Webb was one of many standouts throughout the Open Women Longboards division walking away with the win, and a combined heat total of 14 out of a possible 20, ripping into the rough left handers which were available.
Another competitor turning heads was perennial Australian Champion Greg Brown (Jan Juc).
Brown claimed the win across both the Over 50 Mens and Over 40 Mens divisions, turning heads with rides in the excellent range.
Brown threw down some of the biggest hacks seen throughout competition, leaving his competitors in a combination situation in the Over 50 Mens division.
Finals are set to be announced at a later date for remaining divisions, of which were unable to be completed due to unfavourable weather conditions we were faced with.
Final results
Open Men Longboards
1st – Ben Considine
2nd- Andrew Burgan
3rd – Will Cousins
4th – Dylan Matthews
Open Women Longboards
1st – Emma Webb
2nd – Angela King
3rd – Morgan Griggs-Kennley
4th – Molly Hosken
Over 40 Men’s Longboard
1st – Greg Brown
2nd – Liam McCafferty
3rd – Chris McSween
4th – Mark miccili
Over 40 Women’s
Longboards
1st – Emma Webb
2nd – Natalie Van Der Heyden
3rd – Jacquie Chambers
4th – Melanie Renton
Over 50 Men’s Longboards
1st – Greg Brown
2nd – Brian Kuit
3rd – Brett Lalor
4th – Wayne Poulton
Over 60 Men’s Longboards
1st – John Lane
2nd – Brian Kui
3rd – Grayme Galbraith
4th – Brian Thompson
Over 50 Women’s
Longboards
1st – Anne Stephenson
2nd – Jenene Nelson
3rd – Carolyn Lalor
Continuing event scores can be found via liveheats.com/surfingvictoria
