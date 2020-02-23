WONTHAGGI-based cricket team, Club, has taken out its fifth Leongatha and District Cricket Association 20-20 premiership with ease on the Leongatha Town turf wicket today, Sunday.
Both OMK and Club came through the semi-finals earlier in the day, winning against Town and Koonwarra-Leongatha RSL respectively by a margin of about 30 runs.
And the final proved to be a fairly one-sided affair in the end, but it needn’t have been with both Club opening batsmen offering catchable chances in the first over of their chase, after being set 115 for victory by OMK.
The outfield chance offered by Lachie McLean should have been taken but you could probably forgive Tom Keily missing a soda from Koby Brann in first slip after seven straight days of cricket as a member of the victorious LDCA Country Week team.
Having been given a life, Brann 24 and McLean 19 went on to make a steady start of 36 for the first wicket and it was up to the Thomas brothers Ryan 40 and Mitchell 25 to bring it home, with Ryan lifting the tempo at one stage with two big sixes in-a-row.
OMK’s Taurai Muzarabani had plenty of firepower while bowling but it was in the outfield that he distinguished himself with a fine catch on the boundary line where numerous other catches had been grassed.
Club finished at 2/116 off 18 overs while OMK managed 7/114.
Man of the match was Ryan Thomas, who took 1/17 and made 40 runs but it could just as easily have gone to James Sheerin to took a match-winning 4/6 including a wicket-maiden with his last over.
The day featured the naming of the LDCA Team of the past 25 years and a presentation honouring the deeds of LDCA representative teams over the past three decades.