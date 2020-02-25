Celebrating a rare win at Melbourne Country Week last Friday are members of the victorious Leongatha and District Cricket Association team and officials at the Walter Galt Reserve in Parkdale. They are, from left, back, Sahan Perera, Ryan Williams, Wal Taberner, Tom Keily, Amila Ratnaike, Mitch Clark, Luke Manders, Scott Boyack (official), Gary Sauvarin (official), from Damien Symmons (official), Jack Ginnane, Daniel Mock, Dave Newman (c), Tim Wightman, Charith Keerthisinghe and Kristian Gray (manager). m210820