• A Grade, Division 1
IT came down to the last four balls, but it started with two impressive bowlers Lewis Rankin and Andrew Donohue who set Inverloch on track for an attainable score against ladder rivals Phillip island.
It may come down to mere points to play finals, with Inverloch and Phillip Island both equal fifth on 80 points, they are 10 points behind equal third Wonthaggi Club and Leongatha Town on 90 points.
Phillip Island won the toss and elected to bat, their early batsmen struggled with the one-dayer pressure from Inverloch.
However, third drop Shiran Rathnayake found 52 runs and top-scored for the locals.
The field was tight at the Kennel, with Rankin in fine form, he managed the top two batsmen and finished with 4/32.
Donohue was also impressive with the ball, he took 4/25.
Phillip Island finished all out for 144.
Inverloch set off well, with openers making 52 before David Newman lost his wicket, for 28.
Wickets started to slide, and the rivalries began to show.
Returning with the bat Donohue top-scored with an unbeaten 30 runs and helped the Stingrays secure the win.
Captain Mock takes win for OMK
Outtrim Moyarra Kongwak have reeled in a decent score at Korumburra, to show the local side what it takes to be ladder leaders.
The locals started well with opener Harshika Fernando top-scoring with 69 runs. Most other batsmen found double figures, but the bowling pressure of OMK was evident.
Setting the total of 8/175 from their 40 overs, the total was defendable.
But it was little work for Ethan Lamers and Daniel Mock, who combined at the crease for a 137-run partnership.
Lucky draw for Glen Alvie
Glen Alvie have held on for a draw against Leongatha Town in the second day of play.
At the Butch West Oval, Glen Alvie batsmen fought out the afternoon, with Rohan Slade and Nick Arney holding their nerve at the crease and taking the consolation prize.
Town had set the big total of 5/213, but with some luck Glen Alvie fought to finish at 9/66 from 49 overs.
Club pressure finds top three
Wonthaggi Club have taken a crucial win over Nerrena, after a fair performance in the middle, it was the combined effort of Club’s ‘pressure cooker’ that won them the points.
Club batted to 8/155 at the Leongatha cricket ground, with Ryan Thomas top scoring 40 runs.
Nerrena were eager to chase down the reachable total, with openers Damien Symmons 19 and Mitch Clark 27.
But Club were prepared to work, Ryan Birkett put in his best work, claiming 3/44.
Nerrena’s David Baldi was welcomed at fourth drop, he made 50 runs and set Nerrena on track.
Put the intense field of Club got the better of his efforts. It’s a big step for Club who now move into equal third just a few short weeks from finals.