EIGHT-year-old Gee Whizzer took out the Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup on Saturday by 2L to see jockey Maxwell Keenan record his second consecutive Cup win.
And it broke a drought for Gee Whizzer, who last recorded a win at Pakenham in July 2019.
At a starting price of $2.90, he was the bookies’ favourite to take the 1708m race.
The eight-year-old gelding saw a great weekend for trainer John Price – who also saw a win at Flemington with Chassis.
Jess Hopkins, assistant racing manager for Grand Syndicates – the horse owners – was delighted with the win.
She thanked the sponsor of the Cup, Alex Scott & Staff, for their continued support over the years.
“Thank you to Alex Scott & Staff, and of course Max – great ride.
“The Keenans actually brought Gee up for us today so it really is a whole team effort and we can’t thank them enough.
“And to John; he does a great effort with all his horses… I’m just stumped,” she said.
“He’s just a great old horse and I’m thrilled to have a share in him myself, there’s nothing like the picnics.”
Max also recorded another win on the day with Derek the Viking in the fourth race of the day – the San Remo & District Community Bank Handicap (1508m).
Alex Scott & Staff stalwart Graeme Kershaw congratulated the team on the win.
“The Woolamai Cup is a wonderful day, it’s a wonderful place to be, and the racing is always the very best,” said
“To win the cup you have to be really good and today it was special – two years in a row – that’s wonderful.
“The horse is magnificent and it was a great win.”
In other races, Jocks took out the first race of the day – TS Constructions Trophy (1008m).
Diamond Geyser won the 5 Blind Handicap (2308m) and Stagecraft won the Stefan Barbour Showers with G. Earth P/L Maiden (1608m).
Tycoon Felix crossed the first line in the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club Handicap (1508m) and Nankervis won the San Remo Hotel Handicap (1008m).
The Woolamai & District Racing Club also pays tribute to their longest serving committee member, Rodney McAllister.
Rodney was a much-loved and highly respected friend who volunteered close to 50 years of service to both the Racing Club and the Woolamai Racecourse Reserve Committees.
