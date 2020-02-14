A PETITION signed by more than 1000 people calling for funding for a cantilevered viewing platform at Agnes Falls was tabled in state parliament last week.
Member for Gippsland South, Danny O’Brien said the community had identified the Agnes Falls development as a priority project to boost the South Gippsland visitor economy.
“Agnes Falls is a hidden gem in South Gippsland and the proposed cantilevered viewing platform out into the gorge would create a spectacular tourist destination for our region,” Mr O’Brien said.
“The proposed platform would provide a much better view of the spectacular Falls and also provide a mini thrill as visitors hover way above the gorge below.”
Mr O’Brien said 1036 people had signed the formal parliamentary petition and several hundred more had supported the project online.
Design plans and engineering specifications for the project were prepared by South Gippsland Shire Council before it decided to discontinue the project last year because it was not on council-owned land.
“The community has done all the hard work but can progress no further without much-needed government funding to get the work underway,” Mr O’Brien said.
The Nationals made an election commitment of $200,000 towards the project in 2018.
Mr O’Brien said Agnes Falls was an important tourism asset for the region and called on the state government to fund the project.
“We have seen tens of millions of dollars spent on Phillip Island and the Penguin Parade, but we need to provide more to keep tourists in the region for longer and encourage them into other parts of South Gippsland,” he said.
Give us the funding for Agnes Falls, he says
A PETITION signed by more than 1000 people calling for funding for a cantilevered viewing platform at Agnes Falls was tabled in state parliament last week.