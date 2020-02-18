ON Saturday, February 8, the Korumburra A & P Society hosted local, pony club and harness horse events at the Korumburra Show.
Chief Steward Vivienne Carfrae said she was thrilled with the turnout of riders for the competition.
“We had good numbers in our classes and everyone enjoyed a relaxed day of competition,” she said.
“It was fantastic to see many young kids getting out and about gaining valuable experience at an agricultural show.
“Once again, we give a huge thank you to Barastoc and Team Joyce for their continued support of the local section that is constantly developing and expanding year on year.
“Barastoc has been very generous over their years with sponsorship and we look forward to their support in the future.”
But the day didn’t go off without a slight hitch, with Matilda Battaglia from Bass Valley Pony Club losing a tooth while in the ring competing for Grand Champion Pony.
Local Section
Champion Local Led Exhibit Lotte Patterson with Captain. Reserve Champion Tyrah Phyland with Tabayne Luna Eclipse.
Champion Local, rider under 16 Cleo Pohlen. Reserve Champion Olivia Rigby.
Champion Local Lady or Gent, rider 16 years and over Kathryn Tayler. Reserve Champion Jill Bradford.
Champion Local Galloway Burrabong Gossip ridden by Dannielle Legget. Reserve Champion Warranwood Woodruff ridden by Katheryn Tayler.
Best Local Led Hack Hayley Hunter with Alice in Wonderland.
Best Local Led Galloway Lotte Patterson with Captain.
Best Local Led Pony J Bradford Owendale Primadonna.
Pony Club Section/Interschool Section
Champion Child Handler Kobi Kringle. Reserve Champion Emily Melville.
Champion Pony Club Rider Lauren Lazzarotto. Reserve Champion Lily Rae.
Champion Mount and Rider Cleo Pohlen riding Tooravale Phroplecx. Reserve Champion Lauren Brophy.
Champion Led Interschool Horse Kolbeach Rosewood exhibited by Lily Rae. Reserve Champion Tia Haralambous.
Champion Interschool Rider Lily Rae riding Kolbeach Rosewood. Reserve Champion Lauren Lazzarotto.
Champion Interschool Horse Emily Melville. Reserve Champion Lauren Lazzarotto.
Sunday
On Sunday, the rest of the horse sections competed at the Korumburra Showgrounds.
Ms Carfrae said creating a new format for the 2020 Horse Section was the right decision.
“We were extremely pleased with the number of competitors that we had turn up to our Sunday feature show program,” she said.
“With the new format for the 2020 horse section our numbers were well increased from previous years and we had several people travel fair distances to attend.
“Korumburra A & P Society thanks all of our judges and stewards for both show days. Without their help and support, our event would not be able to happen.”
Major winners from Sunday
Gordon Hamblin Supreme Horse of the Show Zilarah Park Elusive ridden by Sarah Monkton
E.A Adkins and KL Yann Perpetual Rider of the Show Brooke Wheeler.
Supreme Showhunter of the Show Shaldene De Largo ridden by Shelley Penny.
Supreme Led Exhibit of the Show Kawanna Park Halo exhibited by Renee Cooke.
Langham Memorial Turnout – 1st Brooke Wheeler riding Coldstream Ultimate, 2nd Holly Backman riding DP Popeye and 3rd Sabrina Gilmour riding Yurrugar Supermodel.
Racing Victoria off the Track Event (for retired racehorses) went to Rhiannon Shiffer riding Heater.