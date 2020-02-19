A KOOKABURRA gazes out onto a stark, burnt landscape on the cover art for Foster duo Harmony’s new original song, Lights.
Singer-songwriter Janine Garvey was moved to write the song as she watched East Gippsland and other parts of the country burn in this summer’s devastating bushfires.
“I was just sitting back watching it all unfold on the news, on the internet, and I was horrified by what was happening,” Janine said.
“I wanted to help. I gave some donations. It was not enough but I couldn’t physically be there, so I put my feelings on to paper.”
Janine sought to capture the bushfire experience from all angles: from sitting at home watching it, the government sitting back and the people who were going through the battle.
“It only took about 10 minutes [to write]. It just came out really fast,” she said.
She has since learnt one verse of the song was eerily accurate.
It was only after writing, “Now it’s eight in the morning, hear the currawong calling, no sun in the sky it’s dark as night” that Janine saw a news story reporting it had been as dark as night at eight one morning during the height of the fires.
Janine recorded the song with Fiona Curram, the other half of Harmony, and in a truly collaborative effort, other musicians, sound recorders and engineers donated their time.
Now Harmony has released Lights across all the major music download and streaming services, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, YouTube Music and Deezer. [LISTEN HERE]
The song sells for $2.19 and Harmony will donate the proceeds from every sale – expected to be about $1 per download after commissions and taxes are taken out – to Wildlife Victoria.
She chose Wildlife Victoria after noticing that many wildlife rescue service donations were directed to NSW, and a friend in Goongerah said the service had been very helpful.
Now Janine and Fiona are shooting for the stars and hoping for thousands of downloads of their song.
“I want to get at least 50,00 to 100,000 or more,” Janine said.
“I’d love people to download because streaming doesn’t get us anything for donations.”
For more information about Harmony and their song Lights, visit fjharmony.com.au.
Harmony sings for wildlife rescue
A KOOKABURRA gazes out onto a stark, burnt landscape on the cover art for Foster duo Harmony’s new original song, Lights.