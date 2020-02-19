• C Grade, Division 1
A REGULAR run scorer in Koonwarra-Leongatha RSL’s B Grade Division 1 side this year, with an appearance in A Grade under his belt as well, Jake Rockall was the mainstay of the team’s total in C Grade Division 1 last Saturday.
Rockall got the team off to a very promising start at Wonthaggi’s McMahon Reserve, dominating the scoring in early partnerships with Anthony Hunt (18) and Callum Moscript (31) to get the total up toward 100 before he departed with the best innings of the day of 53.
It was fairly slow going after that point with Koonwarra-Leongatha RSL only making 7/176 off their 60 overs, at three-runs-an-over, but it’s runs-on-the-board now and Club has to chase them down if they want to secure a top-two finish.
In the other C1 match, top team Phillip Island look to be firmly in charge against Inverloch at Rhyll having
despatched the visitors for 78 off 48 overs, despite Craig Hart top-scoring with 32.
Island bowlers Jai Kleverkamp 4/33 off 15, Clint Wilson 3/5 off 15 and Mark Forrest 3/13 off eight were the destroyers.
Day One of the match between MDU and Korumburra, set down for the Korumburra Secondary College, was abandoned due to wet weather and will revert to a one-dayer next Saturday.
Likewise, there was no play in the Nerrena versus OMK match at the Nerrena Recreation Reserve.
Nerrena in fourth and OMK second are confirmed finalists but OMK will be keen to secure a top-two finish with a win in this match.
In C Grade Division 2, only one of five matches was played with bottom side Korumburra managing only 72 runs off 37.2 overs against Kilcunda-Bass at Bass in a match that has no bearing on the finals.
Andrew Cavigan 17 and Jonathan Bishop 10 nagigated the early overs in an opening stand of 29 but it was all downhill from there with Killy-Bass’ Tarkyn Dann the best bowler, taking 3/5 off four overs as nine KB players had a trundle.
Killy-Bass have already polished off the required runs, off 22 overs with Neil Grant 24 and Jason Neville 17 in command at the end of the day and may try to push on next week with an outright result in mind.
Jake Rockall rocks it
