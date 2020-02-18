THE ninth annual Lang Lang Show ‘n’ Shine plus Swap Meet held on Sunday, February 9, was the biggest to date with over 800 cars and bikes on display and 120 cars and bikes judged.
Funds raised from the day are being directed to the Rotary bushfire appeal and early indications suggest that more than $30,000 will be donated.
There was plenty of competition in the 10 car classes judged.
In the 1900 to 1948 Classic class, Travis Taylor from Nyora took out the top award with his father’s 1926 Morris Bullnose Coupe.
Even one of the event’s sponsors, Middys, got in the swing of things showing off their immaculate Leyland P76 V8. A trophy winner last year, the Leyland just got pipped this year.
In the pre-1970 Classic Motor Cycle class, Nyora’s Les Dole was victorious for the second year running with his immaculate 1920 Indian Scout.
Again the lawn mower races put on some excellent entertainment with close racing. There seemed to be plenty of dealing at the swap meet with both sellers and buyers reporting a successful day.
Lang Lang shows off
