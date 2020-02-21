Leongatha and District Cricket Association has made it through to the grand final of Melbourne Country Week today where they are playing off against Bairnsdale in Division Two to see who will be promoted to the Provincial division, section one next year.
At the halfway mark in the match, Leongatha has been able to restrict Bairnsdale to 158 all out with the wickets evenly spread among the Leongatha and District bowlers – Ratnaike 2/38, Clark 2/17, Wightman 3/34 and Keerthisinghe 3/27 all successful.
Keerthisinghe was able to claim the last pesky Bairnsdale wicket after the tailenders had rattled on 30+ runs for the last wicket.
The match is being played at the Walter Galt Reserve in Parkdale (near Mentone).
It’s now up to the Leongatha bats to meet the “runs on the board” challenge, win Division Two and progress to Provincial which they have been striving to do for a number of seasons.