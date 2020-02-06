FOUR founding members joined celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Loch-Nyora Pony Club on Saturday.
Linda Muldoon (née Cole), Jenny Miller (née McAninly), Lynette McAninly and Lorraine Rhodes were among about 80 people who marked the occasion.
The day started with a pony club rally with lessons for current members. The rally was followed by lunch, afternoon tea and a dinner.
Coach Paul Seuren, who began riding with the club 38 years ago, created a display of memorabilia from his time.
Paul said it was a very successful event with people from all generations chatting happily about their shared interests.
The club has an active membership of about 25 riders and remains one of the stronger pony clubs in the area. At its peak in the 1980s and ‘90s, the club had 75 riders and a waiting list of about 25.
Loch Nyora Pony Club – riding down memory lane
