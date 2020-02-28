MADDISON Redpath brings a passion for working with the community to her new role as coordinator of the Leongatha Community House.
Just three weeks into the position, she is still meeting people and learning the ins and outs of how the house operates.
“It’s a really great place,” the Korumburra resident said.
“We service a lot of people who are retired. Everyone’s just so happy and friendly, really welcoming.
“I see a lot of potential for other things to be implemented here. I’d like to get some more things happening for the youth of Leongatha.”
Maddison did her year 10 placement at Yooralla, a service for people with disabilities, and went on to work in the community service sector for seven years, including as a service leader at a community hub in Drouin.
She describes herself as having a passion for providing good, quality services.
“I have a passion for advocacy for everyone having equal opportunities, for anyone from any walk of life to have the same resources that everybody has,” she said.
“It’s important that the community house should be a reflection of the community. If you’re looking for something and the community house doesn’t have it, then come in and have a chat because that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to create opportunities for local people.”
The Leongatha Community House offers programs including yoga for beginners and advanced, philosophy discussion, Tai Chi, arts and crafts, and mixed media.
Maddison believes the house plays an important role in addressing loneliness because everyone is friendly and welcoming.
In fact, the theme for Neighbourhood House Week coming up in May is loneliness and the solution is community.
Maddison’s path to Leongatha Community House
MADDISON Redpath brings a passion for working with the community to her new role as coordinator of the Leongatha Community House.