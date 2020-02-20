Collingwood footballers helped open the Wonthaggi Youth Hub with a relaxed chat about mental health and life as an ordinary person with an extraordinary job. The day hosted Headspace mental health worker Eliza Harris-Mott, Anglicare youth worker Emily Jolly, Headspace community engagement officer Kris, Headspace youth access worker Sophie, Headspace youth advisory member Steff, Collingwood players Brayden Sier, Max Lynch and Flynn Appleby. tm02_0720