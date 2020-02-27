Eric Mould
November 18, 1936 – February 8, 2020
MEENIYAN stalwart Eric Lionel Mould’s legacy will live on through the Tavern Nights he instigated at his beloved Meeniyan Town Hall.
Born at Carshalton in South London, England on November 18, 1936, Eric passed away suddenly on February 8.
A much-loved son of Beat and Mac Mould, and younger brother to Kathryn, he was a loving husband to Ann for almost 50 years, father to Glenn and Justin, and a friend to all he met.
Eric came to Australia with his parents when he was 12 years old, living in Frankston where he completed his secondary education at the Frankston High School and became involved in the running team.
On his commute to work in the city, Eric would occupy himself, fully absorbed in reading jazz books – a passion which continued throughout his life.
Eric’s parents moved to Inverloch and the opportunity to by the ocean was too good for Eric to pass up, especially when he was offered work aboard a crayfish boat owned by Bill Young.
However, Eric missed the bright lights of the city and all that it had to offer and eventually moved back to Melbourne to live until moving with his family to Meeniyan around 1973 and running a milk bar for two years with Ann’s sister and her husband.
Eric turned his hand to wood carving full time for the next 25 years until he suffered a ruptured aorta and was unable to continue.
Eric loved Meeniyan and he particularly loved the hall.
It was his own special place and he took great pride in the building and its great acoustics.
He was one of a team of residents who got together to raise money for the upgrading of the hall in 2000, leading to the hall becoming arguably the most used community hall in the South Gippsland Shire.
As the first life member of the Meeniyan Progress Association, Eric took great pride in wearing his red Meeniyan shirt to promote his beloved town.
Eric was renowned as the town’s PR person due to his ability to talk with people.
As people were hooking and hanging exhibits for the art and craft shows, Eric could be found greeting people and having a lovely chat.
Eric’s lifelong love of jazz meant there was very little he didn’t know about jazz and he organised successful jazz nights and ran courses on jazz at 3UL in Foster.
As Eric’s health declined his passion became the Tavern Nights and what they could do for his town, Meeniyan.
Tavern Nights started as a cheap entertainment for singles and people of all ages. The performers got a stage and an audience that listened – 35 years later they were still running and the community has promised to continue Eric’s legacy.
He ensured before he died that they would continue by putting his famous list in safe hands.
Eric Mould will be missed for his corny jokes and his tea tree walking stick that started many conversations.
Eric Lionel Mould’s life was celebrated, fittingly, in the Meeniyan Town Hall on Friday, February 14.