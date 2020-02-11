THE body of a man, believed to be that of missing, former Leongatha resident Jarrod Davies, 27, has been found today by police in Hobart.
Davies was last seen in the Hobart waterfront area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
CCTV cameras captured Jarrod Davies heading towards Elizabeth Street Pier after he left the Observatory Bar at Franklin Wharf about 1.00 am on Sunday.
Police divers last night discovered a mobile phone belonging to Mr Davies in the water at the end of the pier.
At 12.45pm today, a body, which is yet to be formally identified, was found nearby.
An autopsy will be carried out, but Acting Inspector Darren Latham said police believed it to be that of Mr Davies based off his physical description and the clothes he was last seen wearing.
Mr Davies was visiting Tasmania with his father, Robert, to undertake a training course and was staying at a hotel in central Hobart.
He is a highly qualified scuba trainer and manager.
Jarrod’s mother Jill reportedly arrived in Hobart today to join her husband. Both Jill and Robbie Davies are well-known Leongatha residents and business operators.
There has already been an outpouring on social media at the tragic news, this one typical of the sentiments for a local man who has died so young:
“You were one ripper bloke with so many amazing moments to still have in life, and you will be missed by many for a long time. My thoughts are with your family and close friends. Will miss ya, mate.”
Police are yet to provide details explaining Mr Davies’ death.