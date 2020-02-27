THEY are the unsung heroes of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.
Each year, hundreds of Motorsport Australia officials give up their time to help deliver a world-class Grand Prix spectacle.
Wonthaggi local Ross Wise is one of those proud volunteers and has been since 1992.
“I love it, absolutely love motorsports … you build a bond with the team that you’re in, it’s like a big family,” Ross said.
The mechanic by trade is a volunteer boundary rider; his job is to assist F1 drivers and marshals on the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.
“Everything is done by a minute-by-minute book and there’s good leadership and good briefings, so that everyone knows what the expectations are for the day.”
2020 will mark a significant milestone for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, as it is the 25th race run in Melbourne.
It will also be Ross’ 25th time volunteering at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and the father of two has watched the prestigious motorsport event grow since the inaugural 1996 Melbourne race.
“The biggest thing with Formula 1 is how quick the drivers get off the grid and how quick they accelerate… to be beside the F1 grid at the start of the race is such an exhilarating experience,” Ross said.
Volunteer officials perform a wide range of tasks to ensure motorsport events, including the Formula 1 Rolex Australia Grand Prix 2020, are conducted safely and within all rules and regulations.
“Motorsport Australia officials are the lifeblood of our sport, including those who have been giving up their time to volunteer at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix for 25 years,” said Motorsport Australia CEO, Eugene Arocca.
“This world-class event wouldn’t happen without their contributions and together with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, we thank them for their dedication and commitment to motorsport,” Mr Arocca said.
Last year, a team of more than 950 volunteers at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix were awarded the Virgin Best Volunteer Group at the Supercars Gala, highlighting their extraordinary efforts.
Australian Grand Prix Corporation General Manager for Motorsport, Entertainment and Industry, Craig Fletcher, said volunteers like Ross are crucial to the success of the F1 season opener.
“We are fortunate to have the most talented and dedicated volunteers, who play a crucial role to help us deliver a memorable and exciting Formula 1 experience year-on-year.”
On track to reach a major milestone
