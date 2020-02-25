THIS lovely quaint home is super neat and has lovely street appeal.
It is positioned on a large block of approx. 859m² and in the ever so popular Loch village.
This hardiplank three bedroom, one bathroom home is positioned at the end of a quiet street, is opposite the bowling club and has a lovely rural outlook.
The master bedroom has built-in robes, living is open plan with a cute kitchen and a rear north facing sun room that is excellent as a playroom for the kids or an extra living space.
The circular driveway at the property is very handy plus long driveway down the side of the house to an excellent double lock-up garage.
In addition to this is a garden shed and additional storage. The backyard is just lovely, lots of space and a great place for the kids or the pet dog.
All this in such a great location, only a few minutes’ walk into the main street of the village where you will find fabulous shops, cafes and the Loch Brewery and Distillery as well as a lovely park close by for picnics.
Not to mention Loch’s fabulous markets, annual food and wine festival and the list goes on.
You will find Korumburra only 10 minutes away and close proximity to Melbourne CBD, being only 100km.
If you would like to inspect this property or have any questions, please contact Jean O’Loughlin on 0428 571 083 or Don Olden on 0417 805 312.
Open for inspection:
Saturday, February 29
from 12.15pm-12.45pm.
Price: $368,000
Web ID: 21857337
Rare Loch opportunity
