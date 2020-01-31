BASS Coast triathlete Matt Sullivan has returned to his post-university home in Moama to record an impressive race win in the Moama-Echuca Triathlon.
Matt took the short distance triathlon at full steam, using his local knowledge to charge into the 700metre downstream swim.
“The plan was to get out of the water near the leaders and go hard on the bike knowing it would be easier to ride in the heat than run,” Matt said.
“I went without a wetsuit unlike a lot of the faster swimmers. From my previous experience swimming in the Murray I know the wetsuit buoyancy isn’t that necessary in a downstream river swim.
“This worked to my advantage as I didn’t lose much time swimming and I had the fastest transition to the bike.
“On the ride, I rode almost flat out without worrying about saving my legs for the run.
“I expected the others to be quicker on the run and that I’d have faster runners behind me but in the end, I was running quicker than the nearest competitors,” he said.
Matt finished in a time of 1:03.50. Proving his pace on the short course, he is in good form for upcoming longer events.
“My main race coming up is the Geelong half Ironman,” Matt said.
“Winning at Echuca is a good confidence booster for that race and the rest of the Melbourne short course season.
“More importantly than winning is starting to see some consistency in running off the bike.
“My main goal is to qualify for the half Ironman world championships in Taupo later this year and improving my running is the biggest focus for that,” he said.
Short course win shows Sullivan’s on track
