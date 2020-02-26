THE Bass Coast community now has access to a state-of-the-art sporting facility, after the Bass Coast Community Stadium was officially opened on Monday, 24 February.
The $6.2 million project was made possible through a $3 million grant from the state government’s Shared Facilities Fund, $1.5 million from Sport and Recreation Victoria and $1.7 million from Bass Coast Shire Council.
These financial commitments and a strong partnership between council, Wonthaggi Secondary College, Wonthaggi Basketball Association and the community has enabled what was to be a single court facility for the school, to become a three-court community stadium, with administration spaces, change areas, meeting rooms, a first aid room and kiosk.
The stadium, which is located at the Wonthaggi Secondary College Senior Campus on McKenzie Street, features a show court for basketball and netball with seating for 500 people, as well as two additional courts for badminton, basketball, netball and volleyball. The stadium boasts high quality scoreboards, glass backboards and a sprung floor, meaning it can cater to all levels of competition.
Bass Coast Shire Mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the project demonstrated council’s commitment to recreation within Bass Coast and provided the community with quality facilities that met their current and future needs.
“Our community has been calling for better sporting facilities for many years, so it is great to see this project coming to fruition,” Cr Tessari said.
“The whole Bass Coast sporting community will have access to the Stadium and I’m sure it will be a facility our local players can be immensely proud of.
“This has been a project that has been in the works for a number of years now and as a Wonthaggi local, it is an absolute privilege to open such a fantastic facility,” Cr Tessari concluded.
Sports stadium officially open
