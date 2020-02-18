THERE was a huge week of tennis at Albury/Wodonga last week when 1356 players took part in Tennis Victoria Country Week 2020 and teams from Wonthaggi, Inverloch and Leongatha were there in force, as they always are.
And after 217 teams had competed, including 128 female teams and 89 male teams, two local teams came away with the premiership trophies in their sections.
Several others made the grand finals as follows:
In Special C4, Marj Barter’s team finished runners-up to Bacchus Marsh Highly Strung, in C3 the Inverloch Cannons team of Christie Lees, Tracey Mercer, Brooke Scapin and two others finished runners-up to Sunbury Sippers. In C6, the Leongatha Parrots team of Jeanie, Simone and Evie Dekker, with Tina Dean and Rachael Michael won the week, defeating a composite team from Kialla Park and Inverloch in the final.
In Special B3, the Leongatha Lumberjacks team of Connor and Justin Krohn together with Sam Wilson and Will Littlejohn had a great result winning a very strong section by just one game in a tightly contested final over a local team in Albury Crocs.
In Section C2 a NSW team defeated Greg Edwards Burra Longshots (Korumburra) in the final with the likes of Paul Ramsbottom, Nathan Harris, Patrick Biro and Phil members of the team.
In other sections, Wonni Wonders from Wonthaggi were runners-up in B1 and Inverloch Gulls were runners-up in B2.
Boosey took the A Grade Men’s title for the third year in-a-row while the Maryborough Missiles took the A Grade Women’s title for the first time since 2015.
The Missiles also capped off a brilliant week by winning the Gilchrist Pearce Cup, an award for all 27 grades to aspire to for achieving the highest game winning percentage from all round matches.
During the course of the week more than 3592, eight-game sets were played at the Wodonga Tennis Centre, Kelly Park and on the Albury Tennis Association’s courts with 1800 Dunlop Australian Open tennis balls were used on 99 pristine grass courts, curated and prepared by Shayne Reid.
As well, 4158 court lines were marked using 300 litres of line marker.
A total of 73 racquets were restrung, 540 egg and bacon rolls were eaten and over 700 Powerades and 2400 bottles of water kept players hydrated.
Seven participants were named inaugural Country Week Legends. Congratulations to Sandra Allen (Wodonga), Eric Salter (Kilmore), John Tadd (Macedon), Joanne Dow (Inverloch), Kay Hanrahan (Yarrawonga), Narelle Maxted (Shepparton), and Neil Mitchell (Walwa Jingellic).
The greatest community sporting event in Victoria may have come to an end for another year but it will be back again in 2021, from Sunday, February 14 to Friday, February 19 when Country Week Tennis heads to Swan Hill.
