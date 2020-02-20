THE worst kept secret in football is officially out and Leongatha’s Jarryd Roughead, the recently retired former Hawthorn captain, is set to line up with his brother Cameron for at least three games at Inverloch-Kongwak.
He’ll run out with the well-performed Sea Eagles for the first time on Saturday, March 28, at Inverloch against Koo Wee Rup, and will follow up with two more games, likely to be in the first three rounds.
It will set Roughead up for a re-emergence later in the season, especially if IK continue to be one of the competition’s leading teams.
Last week, club president Peter Butcher was tight-lipped about Roughead and also another rumour, that retired Western Bulldogs’ captain, former Gippsland and great mate of Roughy’s, Bob Murphy, might also make an appearance in the blue and gold.
In other IK news, there was also talk that current Bulldogs’ captain Marcus Bontempelli recently stopped by at the Inverloch oval to run a few laps and was invited to join training.
True or not, there’s some interesting stories swirling around IK at the moment which is already headed for a great year with new netball facilities and courts on the way.
Worst Kept Secret – Roughy joins IK
