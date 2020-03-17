With Jim’s Bait and Tackle
ADD sunshine, light winds and no rain and it’s amazing how people get a smile on their face, seem to forget about all that is happening around the place and just get out and do things.
The opposite is, of course, is not being able to go anywhere or do anything because of the weather and we all become grumpy and worried about how the world will end.
While everyone will deal with things differently and have their own theories as to what is the best thing to do, panic buy or not, and while I am no medical expert, I would think getting out in the open air would be a far better alternative than just sitting around waiting for things to happen.
With everything that has happened this season it has created a lot of commentary, strange questions and expert theories in conversations in the shop over the last couple of months and if I was to write a book you would probably find it in the fiction section because it would be unbelievable.
The more I think about it, the last few months just sounds like a normal fishing season; theories, expert armchair commentary and plenty of questions.
Thankfully this week there were a few of those, ‘put a smile on peoples’ faces’ days and we had some very good reports back to the shop. Most of the reports this week, with the big run-off tides were all about the whiting of all sizes and areas. The bulk of our reports came from below the bridge in Cleeland Bight while the remaining reports came from all over the place. The whiting were of good size, while numbers were down a bit, most customers only reporting just into double figures. The whiting are still being found in the deeper water and when you do find them in the deep, the quality of the fish is better. There have been plenty now in the more traditional shallower spots, mixed up with the todies and leather jackets. There is no real reason but the best of the reports during the week all said the bait of choice was pilchard, especially fishing deep.
It has been difficult to get a good read on the pinkies and the second run we seemed to have had because where you need to be across The Corals has been unfishable with the weather of late.
Whiting and calamari fishing spots are a little easier on windy days because you can normally find a calmer spot in close, but The Corals area is exposed to all winds and the timing of the wind to change and blow against the tide this season has been impeccable. Those who managed to time it right found some very good pinkies this week and some even headed towards being called snapper. There doesn’t seem to be as many of the very small ones around, or wasn’t this week anyway, and the reports are telling us of fish from 32cm to 45cm and good numbers.
Calamari reports have been all over the place this season, and by that I mean in quality of reports but also in where they have been caught. I have some customers that just don’t seem to be able to miss while others who normally do well can’t find them. Consistency is not a word you can put to the calamari reports this season but, quality is a word you can use when describing the size of the calamari. Again, this week we saw plenty of genuine 2kg models and some that were not that far short. The best reports came from the kayaks this week and it didn’t seem to matter too much when you went fishing although the better quantity of calamari came from the evenings. Reports came from all over with Ventnor and Cleeland Bight the best.