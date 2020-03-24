AS I write this report, Sunday/Monday morning, I know by the time it finds its way to the paper things will probably be much different. We are at this stage going to be able to stay open but expect that will change over the next couple of weeks or even days.
There will be a few rules in place and restrictions on the amount of people we can have in the shop at time, we will ask where possible people pay with EFT.
Obviously, this will affect our Easter fishing competition, but I just ask that people be a little patient with so much going on at the minute. Those who have entered we will contact individually and other details we will put up on our Facebook.
As for the shop it will only be a matter of time I think before we will be closed, we are looking at 100 ideas to fit within the guidelines but for now we like many will keep an eye on the changing situation and us being open or not might not even matter if we can’t actually go fishing anyway.
With all this craziness around it’s been good to see a bit of settled weather during the week and with that came some very good reports. We have seen some quality table fish and with the meat freezers in the supermarkets empty most of the time, catching your dinner isn’t a bad option.
Reports this week came from both in the bay and offshore with a handful from the land-based customers. With the good weather several reports came from those customers that jump in the boat or kayak after work for a quick fish.
Many of these customers will target a species because of their short window to fish and it’s usually calamari or whiting.
With the calm conditions offshore, there was also a few reports of tuna schools and plenty of mackerel and salmon. Land based the biggest complaint was the weed, that seems to be getting worse as we have this unsettled weather and you have to pick you time to fish.
There are periods through the tide, generally the end or beginning of the run that are all but weed free and you will also find some of the headlands give you protection so just do a bit of investigating before you get the rods out of the car.
We see a lot of kayaks every year that will park in the carpark on the foreshore and head up the channel into dickies bay, the problem is they forget about the tide and you either see them struggling to paddle against it to get home or need to drag the kayak 300m along the mud and up the beach.
Kayaking is a great way to head out fishing and often the reports we get from kayaks is better than the boating reports, but they are human powered, and a bit of thought is often needed to navigate the waterways to make it easier for yourself.
The reports of pinkies have been very good, and we have seen some quality coming from off the corals. Fish up to and over 4kg have been coming back and in good numbers with boats bagging out without too many problems. There are still plenty of pinkies that are undersized showing up and can be a nuisance, but preserver and the bigger ones will come along.
Around the Bay 25-3-2020
AS I write this report, Sunday/Monday morning, I know by the time it finds its way to the paper things will probably be much different. We are at this stage going to be able to stay open but expect that will change over the next couple of weeks or even days.