WONTHAGGI’S acclaimed motocross export Jed Beaton has continued his early season form, putting down two great results in the European Motocross World MX2 Championship.
Though Jed has had his fair share of injuries in the past, he has been displaying great discipline – finishing fourth in the first two rounds of the 2020 championships.
“It’s been another good GP for me but like round one, I’m a little disappointed not to be on the podium. But that’s on me as I made a mistake in the first moto,” he said.
“Overall, my riding’s good, I just have to keep it on two wheels to get it on the podium,” Jed said.
In round two, Jed was racing on soft sand conditions at Valkenswaard, in the Netherlands.
“The sand is so soft and heavy that a small mistake can quickly become a big mistake, but it’s been good to show that my speed in the sand is up,” he said.
After 10 minutes in the second race, Jed removed his goggles to improve his vision.
“I gated really well and felt good in the first race and went from third to second in a couple of corners and started to chase [another competitor], Vialle,” Jed said.
The event followed round one of the Great Britain Grand Prix at Matterley Basin.
“In the first moto I had a good start, found some nice lines and came from eighth to second, which was great. I felt good and… it was good to get that result in the books,” Jed said.
“[In the] second moto, it took a while to settle into a rhythm and then I just washed the front wheel out in a corner, losing a few places and I finished the race in sixth.
“For the upcoming rounds, I just need to be a little more patient,” he said.
The former Tasmanian spent most of his teenage years living at the Wonthaggi Motorcycle track and returns multiple times a year to visit his local family, friends and girlfriend’s family.
Jed now sits third in the MX2 series standings ahead of round three in Argentina in coming weeks.
Beaton one step off the podium
