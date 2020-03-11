WONTHAGGI took home the cup on Sunday afternoon after making 9/112 against Korumburra’s 8/110 in a thrilling under 16s grand final.
The under 16s game at Scorpion Park made for interesting viewing right down to the wire.
And, of course, thanks must go to Town for the use of their facilities and providing a very good wicket for the game.
Korumburra coached by Scott Checkley won the toss, with Joel Cuman and Tom Crocker opening the batting against Wonthaggi Club coached by Joel Brann with Fraser West and Jarvis Harvey taking the new ball.
Trouble struck early with Joel Cuman bowled by Jarvis Harvey without scoring.
Jacob Whiteside joined Tom Crocker and they had added 53 runs in a solid partnership before Tom Crocker was caught behind by Hunter Tiziani off Jai Williamson for 28 – Korumburra 2 for 55.
Simeon Foster joined Jacob and they had added 27 runs when Whiteside was bowled by Jarvis Harvey for 28 at 3 for 82.
The Cobra’s were in a position for a score of 140, but lost a couple of quick wickets, Ryan Sinclair LBW to Jarvis Harvey without scoring and Joshua Checkley caught by Jarvis Harvey off Jai Williamson for 4.
Then Simeon Foster who batted very well was bowled by Fraser West for 16, Korumburra were struggling at 5 for 94.
Then with Toby Gale adjudged LBW first ball without scoring Korumburra had slumped to 6 for 94.
Young Riley Mathews joined Jaxon Checkley and they added 15 valuable runs, Riley was caught by Bailey Harvey off Fraser West in the last over for 4 and then a late bye left Jaxon Checkley not out 8 and Noah Christensen not out 0 – Jye McNeill was still to bat.
Korumburra 8 for 110 off their 50 overs – would it be enough runs?
Wonthaggi Club boys bowled very well with the two openers picking up three wickets each – Fraser West 3 for 13 off 9 overs and Jarvis Harvey 3 for 19 off 10 overs, Jai Williamson chipped in with 2 for 17 off 10 overs, Matrix Chisholm 0 for 21 off 10 overs, Stewie Beaumont 0 for 25 off 10 overs, and Noah Humphrey 1 over 0 for 2.
Wonthaggi batted after the break with Stewie Beaumont and Jai Williamson opening, and Tom Crocker and Jacob Whiteside taking the new ball for Korumburra.
Jacob bowled Jai Williamson early for no score and when Stewie Beaumont was caught by Joel Cuman off Tom Crocker for 5, Club were 2 for 20.
At 22, they lost Hayden Fincher for 8 caught also by Joel Cuman off Jacob Whiteside and when Bailey Harvey was caught by Noah Christensen off Jaxon Checkley, Club appeared to be in trouble at 4 for 27.
Jarvis Harvey joined Fraser West and they had a very good partnership of 49 when Jarvis Harvey was caught by Jaxon Checkley off Jacob Whiteside for 29 – Club still requiring 35 runs to win.
Hunter Tiziani was caught by Tom Crocker for 5, Club 6 for 84. Silas O’Halloran and Fraser West had added a very valuable 21 runs when Silas was caught by Joel Cuman off Jaxon Checkley for 7 for 105 and then things got very tight when Matrix Chisholm was LBW to Joel Cuman without scoring, and Harry West was bowled by Joel Cuman without scoring 9 for 106.
Noah Humphrey joined Fraser West and between dropped catches they managed the five runs required for victory to be 9 for 112 off 44.3 overs with Fraser West 33 not out off 100 balls and Noah Humphrey 0 not out.
A very tight game that could have gone either way but this was the fifth different winner in five years with the previous year’s premiers beaten in the following year’s final.
Korumburra bowlers bowled well but dropped catches did not help their figures – Tom Crocker 10 overs 1 for 24, Jacob Whiteside 10 overs 4 for 12, Jaxon Checkley 2 for 26 off 8.3 overs, Ryan Sinclair 0 for 16 off 6 overs, Joel Cuman 2 for 11 off 6 overs and Riley Mathews 0 for 11 off 4 overs.
The game was played in very good spirit and the players and coaches should be congratulated for this, cricket played the right way.
Thanks to LDCA umpires Les Harmer and Graham Wightman for umpiring the grand final. Well done.
A lot of these boys will go on to be very good cricketers for their clubs as will many other boys in the under 16s competition. Congratulations to Joel Brann and the Club boys on their premiership in 2019-20.
Korumburra have had a couple of very good years being premiers 2018-2019 and will be thereabouts again next year.
Congratulations to Fraser West from Club on being Man of the Match selected by the umpires with 33 not out and 3 for 13.
