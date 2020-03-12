THE Korumburra ‘Relay For Life’ event scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled due to the high risk to public health currently posed by COVID-19, or coronavirus.
All Relay For Life events scheduled for March and April have been cancelled, Cancer Council Victoria CEO Todd Harper said in a statement this morning.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our volunteers, staff and supporters,” Mr Harper said.
“You are our most precious asset and we want to look after you.
“Given the high risk to public health currently posed by COVID-19, and keeping in mind that many who attend our events are in a higher risk group, we know the decision to cancel Relay events is in the best interests of our community.
“We thank you so much for your fundraising and planning efforts for these events so far, we are extremely grateful to you.
“If anyone has any questions, please contact our Supporter Care team on 1300 65 65 85.”