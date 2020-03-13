FOLLOWING advice that mass public gatherings should be limited to 500 people, the Nature Parks team is taking the proactive step to postpone their community open day, originally scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday, March 15).
“We understand that this will be disappointing for many, however, we want to give everyone the opportunity to attend without any concerns around coronavirus, or limitations on how many people can attend,” said Sally O’Neill, Phillip Island Nature Parks community engagement officer.
“The community open day is an annual event where we celebrate our local community and showcase the Nature Parks and we look forward to rescheduling this popular community event and thank you all for your understanding.”
If you have any queries regarding the community open day, please call 5951 2830 during business hours.
Updates on this event will be featured on #Phillipislandnp, local and available online at www.penguins.org.au.