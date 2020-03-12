THE Dalyston General Store has been selected as a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards for 2020 out of more than 3000 entries.
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a prestigious and comprehensive program that supports and recognises small businesses across Australia.
And to be finalists in the fast food and takeaway store category is not only great for the store, but more importantly great for the town and entire region.
They will be going up against the following businesses: Glenorie Pizzeria in Glenorie; Kings Charcoal Chicken Campbelltown; Pizza League in Yarrawarrah; Pizza Workz Kallangur; Pizza2Go in Macquarie Fields; Romano’s Pizzeria in Ellenbrook; Scroll Ice Cream in Chadstone; Two Hungry Bears in Narrabeen; and Vasco’s Charcoal Chicken in North Parramatta.
Store owners Matt and Cas Battiscombe would like to extend their gratitude to their wonderful staff and supportive customers.
It was an extensive application process to enter the awards.
“The judges really want you to justify your business,” Matt said.
“They want to see that you understand your business, your market and customers.”
Matt and Cas will be travelling up to Sydney later this month to contest the awards.
There will be over 1000 attendees at the awards contesting 56 categories. To say it’s a huge event would be an understatement!
Offering a unique opportunity to highlight Australia’s most outstanding small businesses, the awards seek to recognise the hard work that business owners contribute to the local community in generating employment for millions of Australians, as well as their contribution to the Australian economy.
“The awards are the pinnacle of business success. They recognise the values associated with successful businesses,” according to the awards’ website.
Last year, the Dalyston General Store took out the award for ‘Gippsland Retail Business of the Year’ at the Federation Business School Gippsland Business Awards, as well as People’s Choice for retail at the Bass Coast Business Awards, alongside other successes.
Dalyston General Store in national awards
