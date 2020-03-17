A WOMAN aged in her 60s died at the scene of a collision at Koonwarra yesterday (Tuesday, March 17).
Investigators believe two cars were travelling on South Gippsland Highway when they collided head on about 4.30pm.
The female driver from one of the vehicles, believed to be in her 60s, died at the scene.
The male driver of the other vehicle, also believed to be in his 60s, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives from Major Collision Investigation Unit attended the scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au