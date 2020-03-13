IT’S been a long year of waiting, but the Nature Parks Community Open Day is on this Sunday, March 15, for all locals to enjoy.
This is your day to explore the Nature Parks with a free pass across all sites including the Penguin Parade visitor centre and evening penguin arrival, Koala Conservation Reserve, Antarctic Journey at the Nobbies Centre and beautiful Churchill Island.
The Nature Parks also encourage you to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount on their EcoBoat Tours (1pm, 3pm and 5pm) and also 50 per cent off entry into the incredible WILD Sandsculpting exhibition along with free meet the sculptor tours at 11am and 1pm.
Across all sites, the Nature Parks team will be there to welcome you and invite you to join their range of walks, talks and tours to get to know them a lot better.
The Conservation Heroes Expo will be a fun event where community partners and Nature Parks rangers come together with fun activities, giveaways, walks, films and tours.
There will be a Welcome To Country, Smoking Ceremony and didgeridoo performance to kick it all off at 2pm and then music by Shaun Kenny, art, conservation dog demonstration, CFA volunteers and much more.
The full program in this week’s edition details all of the activities, times and locations across this special day.
To book, or for any queries regarding the Community Open Day or Local’s Pass so you can enjoy the Nature Parks all year round, please call 5951 2830 during business hours. The full program and information is on social media at #Phillipislandnp and online at penguins.org.au.
