SUNSHINE and fine racing capped off another great season for the Woolamai and District Racing Club with the final meet on Sunday.
The Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day featured six races, with $5 from every ticket going towards the Health Hub.
Stagecraft, trained by Peter Foster, took out its third consecutive win at Woolamai on Sunday in Darren Allsop’s Over The Mile 1608m by 3.25L.
The sponsor of the race and a well-known industry icon, Darren Allsop, was celebrating his 50th birthday at Woolamai on Sunday.
Spending time with his dad, Tom Allsop as bookmaker supervisor, running around the hill stand at Flemington, days at Sandown and getting around other various tracks, Darren’s career seemed inevitable as with most kids growing up around the sport.
Darren’s first meeting operating the photo finish was at Healesville and his appreciation for the picnic scene quickly became apparent.
Fast forward 15 years and he is now Racing Victoria’s Industry Photo Finish Operator, and has photographed five Melbourne Cup carnivals, as well as many Cox Plates and Caulfield Cups.
He returned to Woolamai on Sunday and to the picnics where it all began to celebrate his 50th birthday!
The punters’ favourite Squibbly Dibbly, trained by Ray Caldwell, took out the first race – Ray White Phillip Island Maidens 1008m – by 1L.
Foster trainer Ken Fythe saw a win in the Isola di Capri Cup 1708m with Akhurst.
King Mapoora, trained by Ron Stephens, was successful in the Alex Scott & Staff Handicap 1008m by a narrow 0.2L.
Then Stephens recorded another win in the following race, The Addison, Levi & Stevie Fisher San Remo Hotel-Motel Trophy 1008m, with Angel Toff.
And finally, to finish off the final race meet of the season, East West trained by Ray Coombes took out the Phillip Island RSL Community Cup 2308m.
