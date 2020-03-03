ROUND two of the Woolworths Victorian Junior Surfing Titles wrapped up on Sunday in challenging 2ft surf on the Mornington Peninsula with Phillip Island’s Codie Jeffery and Sage Goldsbury claiming top honours in the Under 18 divisions.
And Phillip Island’s Poppy Corbett came in second in the Under 18 Girls event, while Inverloch’s Sarah and Sonia Seuren came in third and fourth respectively in the Under 14 Girls.
Competition begun on Saturday with favourable, yet tricky 2-3ft conditions at Shoreham Beach, as the decision was made to move competition due to unfavourable surf conditions at Gunnamatta Beach.
Competitors took advantage of the conditions in the morning, as throughout the day, the dropping tide saw inconsistency between sets, and made it harder to find the right waves.
Day two of competition resumed back down at Shoreham Beach, with slightly smaller waves on offer. Competitors faced slow conditions, however, took full advantage of what was on offer.
Sage Goldsbury scored a win in the Under 18 Girls final, laying rail on her backhand, and ending up with a combined heat total of 14.50 (out of a possible 20).
“The waves were tough,” said Goldsbury. “I’m happy to have been able to find a couple towards [the end] of my heat, and am stoked to walk away with the win,” she added.
The Under 18 Boys division saw Codie Jeffery dominate, showing off his powerful surfing, tearing apart the surf on offer.
“It’s cool to be competing somewhere different,” said Jeffery. “Conditions became slow throughout the day, but I was lucky enough to get a couple and take it out.”
For further results and total heat scores, visit liveheats.com/surfingvictoria.
The Woolworths Victorian Junior Titles is supported by Ramada Resort Phillip Island, Rocktape, Kings Cars, Kieser Australia and Cancer Council Sunscreen.
Island surfers dominate
