LIBRARIES across Bass Coast, tourist information centres and shire customer service centres will also close. These are among the measures announced by the shire to address the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is the Bass Coast Shire Council’s statement:
In light of government advice on social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Bass Coast Shire Council will be making some service changes.
As of 5.00pm today (Tuesday, 17 March), the Phillip Island Visitor Information Centre at Newhaven will be closed for face-to-face service to the public. The Centre will still operate via phone, email, social media, website and any other creative means we can use.
As of 5.00pm tomorrow (Wednesday, 18 March), face-to-face Customer Services and Visitor Services will cease at Wonthaggi, Cowes and Inverloch. Customer Service and Visitor Services will still be available via phone, email and online channels. If people need to pick up keys for meeting rooms, this will be arranged by appointment.
The Grantville Transaction Centre will open 8.30am to 4:30pm for the Nurse Practitioner to operate (not for Council Customer Service). Centrelink self-service will still be available from this office.
Where payments can’t be made online, secure payment boxes will be available in the Wonthaggi, Inverloch, Cowes and Grantville Customer Service Centres. Correct change is required for cash payments.
West Gippsland Libraries has confirmed that their branches and mobile libraries across Bass Coast are closed.
All performances, cinema screenings and events scheduled to take place at the Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre over the next four weeks have been cancelled or postponed.
We are currently working with producers to see if shows can be rescheduled and we will advise ticket holders as soon as we can, if new dates can be found. We are also working through a ticket exchange process for rescheduled shows and a refund process for cancelled shows. If you are unable to attend a rescheduled show, a refund will be offered.
Ticket holders will be contacted directly by Arts Centre staff with exchange or refund details in the coming days.
Wednesday’s (18 March) Council meeting will go ahead. Due to social distancing requirements, we are limiting seating and discouraging attendance by the public.
These measures will remain in place until further notice and we will continue to monitor the situation and make other changes as necessary. Keep an eye on our website and social media pages for updates.