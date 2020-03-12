NO-ONE can doubt that Stony Creek Racing Club can hold a fantastic race event.
The racetrack was green and soft on Sunday for the running of the $85,000 Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup.
A huge crowd cheered Don’t Doubt Dory, a three-year-old gelding owned by M McNaughton, J Van Bree, R Welsh and E Welsh, to win by 0.1L.
The tight race was won by jockey Carleen Hefel, who only started riding mid-way through last year.
“I’m over the moon!” she said after the cup.
“I went in thinking we had a good chance at the cup but you’re just not sure with racing.”
Don’t Doubt Dory now has four starts and three wins, thanks to trainer Julien Welsh.
“(Don’t Doubt Dory) is as good as we think he is,” Ms Hefel said.
“We just jumped out of the barriers and got the position we wanted and he travelled beautifully.
“When I started to put the pressure on around the turn, he felt the best he’s ever felt.
“This is the biggest win so far for me,” she said.
The win was her second on Sunday, riding Miss Markle to first place in Race 3 earlier in the day.
The other races of the day saw a few unlikely winners, with Ms Hefel’s other win on Miss Markle in Race 3 with a starting price of $17 and Paint the Stars in Race 5 and Stella Redente in Race 1 both winning at a starting price of $13.
Stony Creek Racing Club chief executive Sarah Wolf said the day was more than just racing.
“It was a fantastic day to end our season,” she said.
Free children’s activities like a mobile zoo, face painting and jumping castle meant there was more children in attendance than ever, Ms Wolf said.
“It is also exciting to see neighbouring town Meeniyan busy before and after the event.”
Another drawcard was the Ladbrokes Stony Pony Dash – Battle of the Codes and Towns event, won for the second time by Matt Martin from MDU Cricket Club.
The event involved male and female participants from local cricket, netball, soccer and football clubs running down the straight barefoot, while wearing a fake pony mask.
The female winner was Tori Martin from Leongatha Knights Football Club.
Results
Race 1 Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund Maiden Plate (1600 metres) winner number 4 Possessions, trainer Patrick Payne, jockey Beau Mertens, starting price $1.65F.
Race 2 Fish Creek Hotel 4Y0+ Maiden Plate (1100 metres) winner number 11 Stella Redente, trainers Lyn Tolson and Leonie Proctor, jockey Matthew Cartwright, starting price $13.
Race 3 Williams Tracy and Accountants BM64 Handicap (1100 metres) winner number 5 Miss Markle, trainer Robbie Griffiths, jockey Carleen Hefel, starting price $17.
Race 4 ATA Stony Creek Classic (1700 metres) winner number 2 Classic Bright, trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, jockey Ethan Brown, starting price $2F.
Race 5 Meeniyan Hotel BM58 Handicap (1600 metres) winner number 5 Paint the Stars, trainer Shawn Mathrick, jockey Beau Mertens, starting price $13.
Race 6 Danny O’Brien MP BM58 Handicap (2100 metres) winner number 6 Fiftyone States, trainer Shea Eden, jockey Damien Thorton, starting price $4.40.
Race 7 Ladbrokes Stony Creek Cup (2100 metres) winner number 12 Don’t Doubt Dory, trainer Julien Welsh, jockey Carleen Hefel, starting price $4.60.
Race 8 Cervus Equipment Australia BM58 Handicap (1000 metres) winner number 3 Waterford Sound, trainer Rod Grantley, jockey Laura Lafferty, starting price $3.30F.
