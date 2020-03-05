AN elderly driver was lucky to escape serious injury in a crash on the Bass Highway at Wonthaggi this afternoon (Thursday, March 5).
A truck travelling east along the highway collided with a Toyota Yaris travelling west approaching the Carneys Road intersection at around 1pm.
Police say it appears the truck “locked up” while slowing down to turn right onto Carneys Road, and “slid” into the path of the oncoming vehicle.
The female truck driver was uninjured, while the elderly male driver of the Yaris was taken to hospital for assessment, with injuries police described as “nothing serious”.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Acting Sergeant Derek McQueen said wet weather or the presence of oil on the road may have contributed to the incident, but the exact cause was still being investigated.
“We’ll review dash cam footage from the truck and investigate the condition of both vehicles and make a determination from there,” he told the Sentinel-Times at the scene.
SES and CFA units from Wonthaggi assisted in the emergency response.
There were no road closures.