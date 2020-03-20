A FAMILIAR face to many, Sheryl Mark has been a part of the Wonthaggi Hospital since 1980.
Back in those days, according to Sheryl, the price of a hospital meal was around 45c and there was only one computer in the entire facility!
As a local Wonthaggi resident, born and bred, Sheryl has endless stories describing the rich local history.
“They were such great days,” Sheryl said of the Wonthaggi Hospital garden parties, “they were the biggest event of the year.”
A highlight of Sheryl’s time at BCH was when Sheryl took part in the Wonthaggi Hospital’s 100-year celebrations.
“I wore a very old nurse’s uniform. We had to be extremely careful because they were so old and fragile. It was such a special day.”
Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child thanked Sheryl for her incredible 40 years of service.
“Sheryl has been a dependable, friendly and chatty receptionist for many years now, directing and assisting thousands of BCH visitors throughout her 40 years,” said Ms Child.
“Serving her local community, and helping people find what they are looking for in the health service is her absolute passion.
“Thanks for your dedication, your kindness, and your commitment to BCH. You are a very important part of the BCH family and we hope you feel as special as you are.”
Sheryl celebrates 40 years at Bass Coast Health
A FAMILIAR face to many, Sheryl Mark has been a part of the Wonthaggi Hospital since 1980.