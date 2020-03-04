SOUTH Gippsland Bass (SGB) Swimming Club had a huge weekend, with two big events dominated by SGB swimmers.
Twenty-five SGB swimmers headed to MSAC at Albert Park to compete in the Swimming Victoria 2020 Victorian State Sprint Championships.
Four swimmers made finals, with Sophie McKenzie placing second in 16-year-old girls 50 metre breaststroke, Rahni Matherson placing fourth in 11-year-old girls 50 metre breaststroke, Trinity O’Keefe placing fourth in 14-year-old girls 50 metre breastroke and Milla Laub in 12-year-old girls placing fifth in 50 metre backstroke.
Trinity and Sophie will be heading to Perth in April for the national championships.
SGB coach Dylan Muir said he couldn’t be prouder of all the swimmers who took part.
“For the girls to not only make finals, but be pushing for medals was great,” he said.
“It shows dedication and hard work pays off.”
Also on the weekend, six swim clubs took part in the South Gippsland Swimming Association (SGSA) Champs Day, hosted at YMCA South Gippsland SPLASH.
Korumburra Swimming Club won the shield while Wonthaggi Swimming Club won the handicap shield.
About a hundred swimmers ranging from eight to 18 took part in what was described by Dylan as “an awesome day”.
“A massive thank you to the SGSA committee for organising such a great season and putting together Champs Day for us,” Dylan said.
This weekend, swimmers will be heading to Warragul for the Gippsland Championships to compete against swimmers from East Gippsland.
